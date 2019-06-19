Families celebrate Tyler Spann Water Safety Awareness Day after tragic drowning

LEXINGTON, Tenn —

“He was a loving person,” said Tyler Spann’s father, Kimmy Spann.

On June 19th, 2018, Tyler Spann of Henderson County unfortunately lost his life in Panama City Beach after drowning. Now, his family is doing they’re best to move forward.

“Even though it’s been one year, it feels like it was just yesterday that this happened,” said Spann.

Kimmy Spann said his son Tyler was loved by many people. Instead of mourning his tragic death, they hope to inspire change in his honor.

“That made me feel like we’re accomplishing something with the Tyler Spann foundation,” said Spann.

The Tyler Spann Foundation aims to raise money for a college scholarship for one student in Tyler’s class.

Depending on how much money they raise, they hope to help even more students.

The Spann family said June 19th will forever be a day to remember Tyler and also an official day to help others.

“June 19th will be Tyler Spann Water Safety Awareness Day,” says an official.

Family members of Renny Salazar, another young man who recently drowned, also showed their support.

“Returning to the place where he died is painful because it’s remembering again that horrible day that we lived through,” said Maylin Silva, family of Renny Salazar.

“But you know as time goes on, so does the healing,” said Spann.

The Spann family encourages anyone to donate to the Tyler Spann Foundation at any FirstBank in West Tennessee.