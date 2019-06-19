Hot And Humid Through Noon, Then Storms

Weather Update: Wednesday, June 19 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been quite warm start the day with temperatures quickly climbing through the 70s into the low 80s before even 10:00 AM so far. There are a few more clouds through 10:00 AM as well than anticipated. There is the remnants of a complex of storms moving east through Arkansas. For now, its mainly only producing cloud debris, which does help filter some of the sunshine this morning and slow temps down a hair. However, as even the delayed destabilization continues, there will be a point this boundary may re-ignite into a cluster of storms as the west to east oriented mid level shear increases through this afternoon. Still looks like a post Noon event. As for the rest of Wednesday. We will await the arrival of the main cold front into the Mid-Mississippi River Valley through this evening, there should be enough built up instability that additional clusters, or line segments develop into another complex of storms over West Tennessee, before dropping souh-southeast into northern Alabama and Mississippi.

Tonight: the main front wont be in a hurry to move through so temperatures will remain quite mild in the low 70s. Thunderstorms may be ongoing through this time as well, through at least midnight. They will then wane into the overnight hours. Additional storms will be possible again on Thursday as the front slowly moves south through the area…



