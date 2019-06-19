Janie Bell Walls Deckelman

Janie Bell Walls Deckelman, age 94, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019 at her residence.

Janie was born October 16, 1924 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Onie Walls and Nannie Bell Pulliam Walls. She received her education in the Fayette County School System and was employed as a PBX operator for Methodist Hospital before her retirement 32 years ago. Janie was a resident of the Somerville area for much of her life and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading and being with her pets.

Ms. Deckelman is survived by her son, Keith Deckelman of Somerville, TN; three sisters, Pauline Nix of Somerville, TN, Bobbie Moore of Olive Branch, MS, Alice Furgeson of Olive Branch, MS; and her brother, Teddy Walls of Somerville, TN.

