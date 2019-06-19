JTA promotes public transportation for ‘Dump the Pump Day’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is encouraging people to ride public transportation instead of driving and save money.

National Dump the Pump Day is Thursday, June 20.

Many Americans use local public transportation to commute to and from work, school, for shopping and errands, and even to make family visits.

National Dump the Pump Day is sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association and public transportation systems across the country.

For more information about the event or route schedules, call JTA at 731-423-0200 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

JTA is also providing public bus service for Friday night concerts at The Amp from Kroger on Stonebrook Place to The Amp at the Farmers Market. The concerts begin at 6:45 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

The fare is $1.25 each way. It’s cash only, and no change is given.

The dates for the 2019 Friday concerts are June 28, July 12, 19 and 26, August 9 and 23, and September 6 and 20.

The bus service leaves Kroger at 6:15 p.m. and leaves The Amp at 9:30 p.m.