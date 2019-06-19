Mugshots : Madison County : 06/18/19 – 06/19/19 June 19, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Collin Johnson Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Frank Watkins Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Jacinda Jefferson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Jacquel Franklin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10James Bolding Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Javion Mayo Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Jeffery Sanders Failure to comply, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Moriah Quinn Fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Martral Seaberry Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Robert Elkins Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/19/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest