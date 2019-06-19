Mugshots : Madison County : 06/18/19 – 06/19/19

1/10 Collin Johnson Evading arrest, reckless driving

2/10 Frank Watkins Aggravated domestic assault

3/10 Jacinda Jefferson Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/10 Jacquel Franklin Violation of community corrections



5/10 James Bolding Violation of probation

6/10 Javion Mayo Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear

7/10 Jeffery Sanders Failure to comply, failure to appear

8/10 Moriah Quinn Fugitive-hold for other agency



9/10 Martral Seaberry Violation of probation

10/10 Robert Elkins Violation of community corrections





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/19/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.