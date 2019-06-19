Obion Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted in multiple investigations

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Union City man wanted on multiple charges.

Investigators say 28-year-old Bryan Ray Culver is wanted on charges of reckless endangerment, failure to appear, theft, vandalism and driving on a suspended license.

He is also a person of interest in multiple investigations in West Tennessee, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Culver has made violent threats toward law enforcement and should be considered dangerous.

Culver is a white male, about 6-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his face and body.

Anyone who knows Culver’s location is asked to call the Obion County Sheriff’s Office at 731-885-5832, or call 911.