Police seek to ID person of interest in use of stolen credit cards

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest in the use of stolen credit cards at a local Kroger.

Officers received a report June 5 from a woman who said someone had broken into her vehicle and stolen her purse, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Video surveillance captured a woman using the victim’s stolen credit cards at Kroger on North Parkway, the release says.

Police describe the person of interest as a black woman wearing a black “Jordan” t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).