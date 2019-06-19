Students learn computer coding at summer camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — Area students came together Wednesday for some Raspberry Pi — but not the dessert.

“This is specifically a Raspberry Pi summer camp, which is a small microcomputer that’s about $35. It’s really cost efficient,” technology education coordinator Christen Harper said.

Some students between 12 and 16 want to learn computer coding.

That’s where TheCO comes in.

“We teach them how to program it, how to set it up, how to prototype on it. We work with physical things like wires, led lights, all sorts of things,” Harper said.

The Raspberry Pi is a small computer that is used to teach computer programming, and the focus of the summer camp.

“I was kind of surprised that it was an actual computer, like a tiny little computer,” student Rebekah Carter said.

Students start with the basics, like how to create a paper circuit, and build on that.

It’s all part of a big project they’re working on in the three-day camp.

“They’re going to have a fully functioning project,” Harper said. “We’re making a sPi cam. We’re programming a camera, a camera accessory that we’re plugging into the Raspberry Pi, and then we’re going to stuff it into a stuffed animal, and program it to sense motion.”

Harper says the goal of the camp is to give young people career skills.

“We are trying to help entrepreneurs and companies have a pool of resources, a pool of talent that they can pull from, kids that have a background in coding,” Harper said.

She also says that even if the students aren’t going into a tech career, they’ll get background knowledge on how everyday objects work.

“I definitely think I’m going to enjoy this!” Carter said.

The students get to take home their finished project at the end of the camp.