Local students take part in active shooter response training

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies came to North East Middle School Wednesday for active shooter training.



Jackson-Madison County students helped make the situation as real as possible.

“In the unfortunate event that someone does shoot, everyone needs to be safe, everyone needs to know what they need to do to protect themselves and others,” Timmicka Falls, a junior, said.

Several first responders from across West Tennessee were there. Students got a quick briefing of what would happen.

Once the briefing was over, students then headed into the school to set up for the active shooter training.

Wednesday’s training is playing a bigger role for the students.

“We are filming a shooting for the JMCSS, raising awareness about bullying ,” Kiarra Kyles, a senior, said.

All summer, these students have been putting a video together talking about the different types of bullying, what can come from it, and how to help.

The students have filmed all over Jackson to have the video include as much of the community as possible.

Once the video is complete, they hope to show it to schools all over Madison County to raise awareness on bullying.