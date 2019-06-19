West Tennessee’s Multiplying Good recipient heads to Washington D.C.; how to nominate

WASHINGTON, D.C.-WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ most recent Jefferson Award/Multiplying Good recipient headed to the nation’s capitol Wednesday.

Bobbie Bouroughs with Sheltering Tree is headed to Washington D.C. to meet other Multiplying Good honorees. They will enjoy dinner, activities, and speeches.

Sheltering Tree Ranch is a non-profit to help children with special needs through schooling and therapeutic horseback riding.

The Jefferson Award, now called “Multiplying Good”, honors local people making a positive impact in the community.

