Cheryl L. Latham Hampton

Cheryl L. Latham Hampton, age 62, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Jackson

Madison County Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Jackson, TN to the

parents of John Wayne and Mary Roberton Latham. She worked many years for

Kmart as a sales clerk and at Kroger. She loved listening to music, her dog

Sabrena, and she cherished her children and especially her grandson, Sam.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years Floyd Hampton of Jackson, TN; one

daughter, Jennifer Hampton of Jackson, TN; one sister, Teresa (John) Crowe of

Medina, TN; and Step Brother, John Hunt. She was preceded in death by her

parents and one daughter, Amy Hampton.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors. A Graveside Inurnment

Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Wade Cash

officiating.

