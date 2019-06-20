Clovis William Renfroe Jr.

Clovis William Renfroe Jr., age 62, passed peacefully while surrounded by his children Tuesday, June 19, 2019 at Dyersburg Hospital. He was born in Lexington, Tn to the late Clovis Renfroe Sr. and Mary Fesmire Renfroe on September 5th, 1956. He worked many years at Fiberglass and American Olean Tile before becoming self-employed. In his earlier years he enjoyed drag racing, being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved taking walks outside, listening to Christian music and reading his Bible.He served many years volunteering at Englewood Baptist Church. He also sang in the church choir. Clovis cherished his children and especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his three children – Jason Renfroe (Autumn) of Trenton, Tn; Brian Renfroe (Bethany) of Dyer, Tn; and Holly McCall (Marc) of Newbern, Tn. One sister, Jeaniece Henderson; two brothers, Harold Renfroe and Steve Renfroe, all of Jackson, Tn. Six grandchildren – Jada, Keelan, Lily, Brox, Jovi and Blakelyn.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, Tn. Funeral will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. with graveside service following at Juno Church of Christ in Lexington, Tn. Pastor Jeff Hall officiating.