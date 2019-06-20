Jackson Transit Authority celebrates Dump the Pump Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you need a ride around town, consider hopping on public transportation.

The Jackson Transit Authority celebrated Dump the Pump Day on Thursday, which encourages residents to use public transportation to save money on gas.

The day is sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association.

According to a JTA spokesperson, public transportation in Jackson is a vital service for many.

“On a daily basis, we give around 1,200 to 1,500 rides per day,” JTA Transportation Manager Erris Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough added that JTA will be opening a new route that runs from north Jackson to The Amp in downtown Jackson.

The route will operate any night The Amp has an event, and the pickup location will be the parking lot between Target and Kroger.