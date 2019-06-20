JEA expects all power to be restored by 8 p.m. after outages

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Energy Authority expects all power to be restored to customers by 8 p.m. Thursday after wide-spread power outages overnight.

JEA says all power should be restored unless there is damage to an individual property’s private equipment.

Areas remaining with outages include some outages in the Lincoln Courts and Rutherford Avenue areas.

Individual outages have been reported on Anglin Lane, Campbell Street, Campbell Lane, Steam Mill Ferry, Burkett, Cane Creek and Dixie Lane areas.

JEA estimates fewer than 30 customers remain without power as of 4:45 p.m.