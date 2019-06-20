UPDATE: JEA says 500 still without power after overnight storms

UPDATE: Jackson Energy Authority now says around 500 customers are still without power after overnight storms.

JEA shared the following statement:

“Power restoration following the overnight storm is progressing, but is slow. Breakers have been closed and the overall system has power, but there are downed lines, poles, trees in lines that are requiring specific site work. That work will continue through the rest of today. The outages are scattered through the system from Bemis, Old Denmark Road, Riverside, North Parkway, JSCC, etc. Overall approaching Noon about 500 customers remain without power.”

Earlier story:

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Energy Authority says around 1,100 customers are still without power as of around 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to the map, the outages are spread throughout the downtown and midtown areas, along with an area of south Jackson.

Jackson State Community College closed their Jackson campus Thursday due to the power outages.

You can see the areas still affected by outages online at the JEA Outage Map.