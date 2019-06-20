JSCC campus to close due to power outage

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College will not open Thursday, June 20, due to a power outage affecting the campus.

Jackson State officials had originally planned to open the campus at 11 a.m.

The closure was announced at 9:30 a.m. The campus will reopen on Friday, June 21.

As of 9:45 a.m., Jackson Energy Authority estimates about 100 customers are still without power. Those areas without power include the Riverside Drive, Bemis, Jackson State Community College, Old Denmark Road and Red Lane areas.

JEA says the breaker circuits causing many of the outages have been fixed. However, crews are being dispatched to check individual areas where outages have been reported to remove debris from lines that may be causing the remaining outages.

