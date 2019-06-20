Missing man found dead after apparent motorcycle crash

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who was reported missing earlier this week in Weakley County has been found dead.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that 50-year-old David Shipton Jr. was reported missing Tuesday. Shipton was from the Jolley Springs Baptist Church area of Weakley County.

Investigators say he was found Thursday near the 11 mile marker on State Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon.

Shipton’s body was found shortly after noon, when a helicopter from the Tennessee Highway Patrol spotted what appeared be a motorcycle in a deep ditch.

The sheriff’s office says they requested the helicopter’s assistance after cell phone records showed Shipton’s phone last pinged a phone tower southwest of Dresden.

Investigators believe the wreck happened sometime in the early morning hours of June 15.

The crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.