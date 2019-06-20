Mugshots : Madison County : 06/19/19 – 06/20/19 June 20, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Shanice Creasy Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Angel Deberry Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Calan Baker Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Tommy Dunaway Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Christina Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Christopher Barren Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Christopher Jones Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Courtney Thomas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Freddie Sledge Firearm used in dangerous felony, aggravated burglary, possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Jerome Jarrett Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Louis Brown Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Samuel Dejesus Criminal impersonation, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Terry Bernard Cheairs Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Terry Gene Cheairs Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/19/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/20/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest