Mugshots : Madison County : 06/19/19 – 06/20/19

1/14 Shanice Creasy Simple domestic assault

2/14 Angel Deberry Violation of probation, failure to appear

3/14 Calan Baker Violation of probation

4/14 Tommy Dunaway Failure to appear



5/14 Christina Jones Violation of probation

6/14 Christopher Barren Violation of probation

7/14 Christopher Jones Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear

8/14 Courtney Thomas Violation of probation



9/14 Freddie Sledge Firearm used in dangerous felony, aggravated burglary, possession of stolen property

10/14 Jerome Jarrett Failure to appear

11/14 Louis Brown Simple domestic assault

12/14 Samuel Dejesus Criminal impersonation, reckless driving



13/14 Terry Bernard Cheairs Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/14 Terry Gene Cheairs Violation of community corrections





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/19/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/20/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.