PILLOW ministry aims to help grieving mothers

J ACKSON, Tenn.–Local mothers attend an event to grieve after losing their loved ones.

The P.I.L.L.O.W ministry non-profit gathered for the second time. Pillow stands for Prayer to god, Inspire others, Love yourself, Live each day, Obey god’s words, Will to live and Sanity.

They went over 10 steps to get through loss of a loved one. Guests also enjoyed music and food.

If anyone wants to get involved, just call President of Pillow Ministry, Diane Sterling at 731-293-6079.