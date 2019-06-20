Public safety officials talk upcoming hands-free driving law in TN

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new law in Tennessee will make it illegal to hold your phone while driving, and local organizations are making sure you’re prepared.

The Safe Kids West Tennessee Coalition met Thursday afternoon to discuss the new law and how it will be implemented. The law takes effect July 1.

Their focus is on advocacy campaigns and how to get the word out on the new rules.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jena Eubanks says to expect the law to be enforced heavily this summer.

“I’ve been told this is going to be the busiest summer so far, so everyone is going to be out driving, and there’s going to be a lot of distractions, as we know, already around us,” Eubanks said.

Trooper Eubanks mentioned that Tennessee ranks No. 1 nationally in crashes due to distracted driving.