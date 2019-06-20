School board meeting discusses finances, upcoming superintendent search

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. – The school board meeting on Thursday night was routine, up until planned discussions about the superintendent search began.

“I think we need to try and make sure who it is we are looking for,” said District 5 representative Shannon Stewart.

Then the floodgates opened as members could not agree on when the search would start.

Board Chair Kevin Alexander thought the search should begin after the school year began.

“If I had my preference, we probably would’ve started a search at that time for the next superintendent,” said Alexander.

“If you fail to plan, you plan to fail,” said District 4 representative Dolores Black.

Other members discussed community feedback they received.

“Why are we not moving forward with the process? What is our problem and what is the concern?” remarked District 6 representative Janice Hampton.

“But until we decide that we’re going to respect the majority of the board’s vote, then we are never going to get anywhere,” said Alexander.

The current plan remains unchanged: the search will begin once the school year starts.

Finally, board members spoke out against recall petitions, and defended themselves against efforts.

“If you talked to anybody about signing a petition, I would hope you would say no,” said Alexander.

“If I don’t vote the way someone wants me to vote, they have a petition, so be it,” said Black.

The board also discussed land proposals for a new school in the Passmore Lane area.

The salary for interim superintendent Ray Washington was also announced. Washington is slated to make around $130,000 in base salary.