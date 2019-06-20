Tree damages home in midtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some homeowners spent Thursday morning surveying the damage Wednesday night’s storm.

“Between the bricks rolling down the roof and the branch itself rolling and wiping out that dormer, I honestly don’t know how to describe it,” homeowner Dedra Stewart said. “The house shook. The sound was ungodly.”

Stewart discovered a huge tree branch Thursday morning in the front yard of her midtown Jackson home.

“Somewhere between 1:30 or 2:30 this morning, I don’t know, I was reaching over to turn my light off to go to sleep,” Stewart said. “I knew it was a tree because there was no lighting. I just didn’t know which tree.”

The branch took out the chimney, caused roof damage and possible attic damage.

The homeowners say that approximately 50-foot-long tree branch caused thousands of dollars in damage to their home.

The women are in touch with their insurance company to start cleaning up and rebuilding.

Surprisingly, they didn’t lose power.

Despite the damage, they say the most important thing is that no one was hurt.

“Everybody is OK,” Stewart said. “I was the only one here. Some of the kids just moved out from upstairs, so there was no one up there to get hurt. It was great. Everything worked out fine so, we’re good.”

They also kept a great sense of humor throughout the ordeal.

“Firewood for sale!” Stewart said.

The severe weather also knocked down trees in other areas of West Tennessee.