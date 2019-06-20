TWRA taking applications for 2019 quota hunts

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for the 2019 wildlife management area big game quota hunts, the Cherokee party dog hunts, the elk hunts, and all youth hunts.

Hunters have until July 24 to turn in their application.

There is no fee to apply for current sportsman license holders. For everyone else, there is a non-refundable $12 application fee.

After the drawings are conducted, leftover permits will be sold online on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can find more information at the TWRA Quota Hunts web page.