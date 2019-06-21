Ceiling fan recall information
Hunter Brunswick has announced a recall for two of its ceiling fants.
The fans with three and four lights are being recalled.
The light kit wires can be damaged, posing an electrical shock hazard.
Hunter has received one report of damaged light kit wires so far.
No injuries have been reported.
If you have one of these fans, stop using it and contact Hunter to receive a free replacement light kit.
To contact Hunter toll-free, call 866-326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or contact them online at www.hunterfan.com and click on the “Recall” link at the bottom of the page for more information.