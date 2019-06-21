On Friday, June 15, 2019, the Angel of Mercy visited McKenzie Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in McKenzie, Tennessee, and called to rest the bright and loving spirit of . Relinquishing from her earthly life, was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. Her soul winged its flight from this world of sin, sorrow, and pain to a place of eternal rest. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mount Ararat Baptist Church, 5125 W. Main St., Trezevant TN 38258.

Dollie Mae Patterson Hurt was born in Trezevant, Carroll County, TN, on February 5, 1940, to the Late Charlie Hurt and Liddle (Cunningham) Hurt. She was a very loving and caring mother and Christian, who devoted her life to Christ, her church, and her family. She accepted Christ at an early age, joined the Mount Ararat Baptist Church, and remained a loyal and faithful member until her health failed her. Dollie Mae was united in Holy Matrimony to Haywood Patterson, and to this union two sons, William and Wayne, were born. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters: Dorothy Jean Hurt, Thelma Mae Milton, and Louise Hurt; and her brother, Charlie Hurt.

Dollie Mae attended Clay School in Trezevant, TN. She worked very hard to provide for her family, for which she devoted thirty-three years of her life as an employee of the Milan Army Ammunition Plant – Milan, TN.

Dollie Mae Patterson Hurt leaves to cherish her sweet memory two very loving and devoted sons: Wayne Patterson of Trezevant, TN and William Patterson of Jackson, TN; three granddaughters: Christy Patterson and April Patterson both of Wingo, TN and Tammy Rivers of Jackson, TN; one grandson, Justin Patterson of Paris, TN; one niece, Dorothy Milton of Atwood, TN; one nephew, Edward Hurt of Cleveland, OH; one great-nephew, Roddriquez Milton of Atwood, TN; a very dear friend, Mrs. Ruby Hunt of Champaign, IL; and a host of great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, relatives, friends, and loved ones to mourn her passing.