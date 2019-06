Funeral Services for Donald Ray Pullett, age 67, will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Pullett died Friday, June 14, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation for Mr. Pullett will begin Tuesday afternoon, June 25, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.