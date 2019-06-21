Dora Elawease Ellis

Services for Dora Elawease Ellis, 90, will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Cedar Avenue Chapel of Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Gene Price officiating. Interment will follow at New Valley Cemetery near Gleason. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00 am until service time. Mrs. Ellis, a seamstress for bridal shops in both Gleason and Dresden, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Jackson, TN. She was born on September 4, 1928 in Paris, Tennessee to George Lindle and Effie Jane Clark Harper. She was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church in Jackson and a former member at Tumbling Creek Baptist Church before moving to her daughter’s residence in Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Walter Ellis, a son Jimmy Dean Ellis, a sister Fay Taylor, and six brothers Paul Harper, James Harper, Raymond Harper, LC Harper, Billy Harper, and William Harper.

Survivors include two daughters Linda (JR) Northcott of Jackson and Delores (Andy) Stricklin of Paris, a son Donald (Sally) Ellis of Beech Bluff, TN, a sister Shirley (Bobby) Morris of Greenfield TN, a brother George (Dorothy) Harper of McKenzie, 12 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Doug Overton, Clint Fowlkes, Steven Trent, Josh Boyd, Chris Ellis, Ben Northcott, and Ken Morris.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.