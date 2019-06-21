Early morning house fire ruled arson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A house fire early Friday morning in north Jackson is being investigated as arson.

The Jackson Fire Department responded to the fire at a home on Bethel Park Cove just before 5 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The Jackson Fire Department along with the Jackson Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.