Hot And Humid, Storms Possible

Weather Update: Friday, June 21 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A warm morning to start off. Temps only fell into the upper 60s area wide this morning. We start the day with mainly sunny skies and temps climbing quickly through the 70s and 80s. I expect highs to be right around 90°F however, as dew point temps climb back into the low 70s, it will feel more like we are in the upper 90s, maybe even briefly 100°F at times. A warm frontal boundary will be gradually building northward back across West Tennessee today. It is the leading edge of a sub-tropical air mass that will be in place through this weekend. Before it moves through. We are tracking multiple complexes of storms to the northwest, which will be riding along the ridge axis through this morning and afternoon. Its possible it will clip at least the northern 1/3 of the area. The main threat will be with widespread damaging winds. We remain under a SLIGHT 2/5 risk for severe weather this afternoon. Otherwise, it will just remain down-right hot and muggy!

