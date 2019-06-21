Jimmy David Rickman of Selmer, TN departed this life on June 20, 2019 in Corinth, Mississippi at the age of 70 Years, 4 Months, 9 Days. He was born on February 11, 1949 in Stantonville, TN the son of the late Noah and Lois Stewart Rickman. He was united in marriage to Wanda Dillon on July 9, 1971.

Jimmy was a faithful member of Selmer First Baptist Church. He had a Servant’s heart for the lost and ministering to people and was an ordained Deacon in the Baptist church. He was a Godly example of a Christian, husband, father, gandfather, and true friend. God and family was his life. Jimmy served his country honorably in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Rickman; two daughters, Cristy King and husband Darryl, Brandi Morris and husband Jason; a son, Jamie Rickman and wife Candace; six grandchildren, Jordan Rickman, Jacie Pace and husband Austin, Jared Rickman, Jamie King, Jake Morris, Jaylee Morris; a grt-grandchild, Charlottee Rickman; two sisters, Carolyn Howell and husband John D., Judy Wilkerson; a host of extended family and friends.

Services will be held on June 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sanctified Church in Selmer, Tennessee, with Dr. Joey Johnson, Bro. Harold King officiating. Burial will follow in the McCalips Chapel Cemetery at Selmer, Tennessee.

Visitation at Shackelford Funeral Directors on Friday beginning at 6:00 PM. Saturday visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM.