Man suspected in thefts in Weakley, Henry, Carroll counties

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators in three West Tennessee counties are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Huntingdon man suspected in multiple thefts.

Billy Andrew Smothers, 32, of Huntingdon, is wanted in Carroll County for allegedly stealing a vehicle, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

Weakley County investigators say Smothers is a person of interest involving a break in and gun theft, the theft of a vehicle from a Martin car dealership, and the theft of a goose-neck trailer in Dresden.

Smothers is also a person of interest in a vehicle theft and the theft of a cattle trailer in Henry County, according to a news release.

He is also wanted on a federal warrant.

Anyone with information on Smothers’ location is asked to call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 364-5454, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 986-8947, or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672.