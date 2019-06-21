Mugshots : Madison County : 06/20/19 – 06/21/19

1/4 Ashley Carruthers Simple domestic assault

2/4 Deandre Perry Violation of community corrections

3/4 Emilie Williams Violation of community corrections

4/4 Jose Hernandez Driving while unlicensed, leaving the scene of an accident







The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/20/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/21/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.