Multiple Gangster Disciples plead guilty in 2016 racketeering investigation

Six members of the Gangster Disciples street gang have pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from a 2016 investigation into the gang.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant announced the plea agreements of six Memphis and Jackson-area gang members.

With these pleas, 14 of 16 gang members have now been convicted of crimes related to conspiracies.

The six men who reached agreements are:

Demarcus Crawford, 35, aka “Trip,” pleaded guilty June 7 to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity. Crawford held to rank of enforcer for the Tennessee Gangster Disciples.

Shamar James, 40, aka “Lionheart,” pleaded guilty June 6 to charges of racketeering. James held various positions within the gang, including Governor of Memphis, First Coordinator of Memphis, and Event/Entertainment Coordinator.

Demario Sprouse, 38, aka “Taco,” pleaded guilty June 19 to the RICO conspiracy. Sprouse was previously the Chief of Security for a section of the Gangster Disciples.

Rico Harris, 46, aka “Big Brim,” pleaded guilty June 7 to the RICO conspiracy. Harris was a member of a Gangster Disciples security team.

Denton Suggs, 43, aka “Denton Morman,” “Denny Mo,” or “Diddy Mo,” pleaded guilty June 7 to RICO conspiracy. Suggs was a member of a Gangster Disciples security team.

Gerald Hampton, 33, aka “G-30,” pleaded guilty June 13. Hampton was also a member of a security team.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the defendants are all accused of having a role in multiple conspiracies including attempted murder, robberies, assaults, distribution of large quantities of cocaine, crack, and marijuana, firearms trafficking, kidnappings, witness and victim intimidation, and various other offenses.

Sentencing dates have been scheduled for each of the six individuals.

Those dates are:

Demarcus Crawford: Sept. 26

Shamar James: Sept. 19

Demario Sprouse: Oct. 3

Rico Harris: Aug. 21

Denton Suggs: Sept. 20

Gerald Hampton: Sept. 27

Each defendant faces up to life in federal prison and fines no more than $250,000.