Storms With Heavy Downpours On The Way

Weather Update – 7:30 a.m. – Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 –

Strong storms and heavy downpours likely this morning:

I am tracking a line of strong storms with 40 mph wind gusts, small hail, and cloud to ground lightning. Storms will arrive in Obion, Weakley, Northern Benton, and Henry counties by around 8 to 8:30 a.m. If the storms hold together, they will enter the Jackson area shortly after 9:20 a.m.

Another part of the weather story will be dangerous heat indicies. The temperatures in the low 90’s will combine with humid air to make it effectively feel like around 100 to 103 over the area in the afternoon! Take plenty of breaks if you plan to be outside in the afternoon.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air for additional weather updates. Have a great and safe Saturday!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com