Local non-profit organization hosts open house

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – Redemption Road Rescue held an open house that brought people from all over West Tennessee together for some family fun.

“We want the community to see what we do and its kind of our little way of giving back to the community for supporting us for so long,” said Lori Collins, Director of Redemption Road Rescue. “We wanted the kids to come in and see some of the little animals and ride a horse and just enjoy what we do here.”

Redemption Road Rescue is a non-profit organization aimed at rescuing horses.

“We have been doing this for ten years we rescue horses and people,” said Collins. “Sometimes people get in a bad situation and we are there to help them when they need it.”

Kids and adults got to enjoy many fun activities.

“Miniature baby horses out here, we’ve got a lot of petting zoo horses, there is some rides, good music, good food and they get to meet some of the rescues,” said Collins.

Some people say it’s their first time at the open house and they say they are enjoying it.

“I am just looking forward to seeing the horses, taking pictures and watching people have a good time. I think it’s great. I have been waiting for them to have an open house so I can actually come and the horses up close,” said an attendee.

“This is actually our first year,” said another attendee. “It’s awesome and my kids love it. I rode a horse, we took pictures with the unicorn and now they are at the meeting zoo and it’s great what they all do with the horses.”