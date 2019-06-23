Man fatally shot near west Jackson gas station

UPDATE:

Around 9:20 a.m, Jackson police responded to a shooting in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Hollywood Drive. A gunshot victim was found on the parking lot of a business in the 2000 block of Hollywood. The victim was an 18-year-old Jackson man.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect were inside a car at the time of the shooting.

After the shooting, the suspect left in a car northbound on Hollywood.

The abandoned car was later recovered by officers.

Investigators developed information and identified the suspect as a 35-year-old Memphis man.

Jackson police officers arrested the suspect just a few hours after the shooting.

Additional information will be released after the suspect is charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or crime stoppers at 731-424-8477 (tips).

ORIGINAL STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. – A man was shot and killed Sunday in front of this service station located on Old Hickory Boulevard and Hollywood Drive. Residents in the area say it was a horrific scene.

“Me and my cousin, she picked me up and we were on our way to the store,” said a resident. “We saw what was going on and we just pulled over and people were saying what had happened and I mean it is a sad situation.”

Police were on the scene for a few hours. Captain Jeff Shepherd with the Jackson Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

“We need to come together and love each other, not hurt each other. The police and the body laying there you know that was really touching. It’s really sad,” said the resident.

People tell us they believe the victim was a young male.

“A friends’ son but that is mostly what we heard that it was a young male,” said the resident.

Police say they will release more information when it is available.