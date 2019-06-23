Severe Storms Possible This Evening…

Sunday June 23rd 2019

At 5:22 p.m. StormTracker 7 Max Radar continued to indicate a strong complex of storms moving through west Tennessee. Storms will continue to push through the viewing area over the next couple of hours capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and hail.

Storms will be numerous over the area between 5 and 8 p.m. this evening.

The largest threat with these storms will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and large hail. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out due to the heavy downpours falling in a short amount of time.

