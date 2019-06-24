Graveside services for Billy Lee Mize, 69, will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery near Christmasville off State Highway 190. Visitation is at the cemetery before and after the service. Mr. Mize, a Brick Mason, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born on December 5, 1949 in Oklahoma to J D and Lillian Long Mize. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda June Mize who in 2009, and his brother John David Mize. Survivors include his wife Linda Mize of McKenzie, a son Jason Mize of Paris, three sisters Wilma Slick, Wanda Perkins, and Joyce Ann Hill all of Oklahoma, four brothers Roy Mize, Ted Mize, Kenneth Mize, and Bob Mize all of Oklahoma, two grandchildren Jacob Mize and Moriah Mize, and two great grandchildren Story Mize and Jayce Mize. Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com. Thanks Joel Joel R. Summers, Manager

