Garage heater recall information

Electric garage heaters are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

The Profusion Heat electric heater could catch fire because of a faulty heating element.

The recalled heaters have a model number of HA22-48M. The heaters are red, have a grill on the front and a handle on top.

If you have one of these heaters, stop using it and contact H.E. Industrial for a full refund.

You can contact H.E. Industrial toll-free at 888-538-0082 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., email at service@hena.ca or online at https://www.home-easy.ca/ and click on Recall Information for more information.