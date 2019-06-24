Humboldt police search for missing teen

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are searching for a missing teenager who may be out of state.

Police say 14-year-old Xavier Mayes was reported missing by his family on June 20.

Police say Mayes was reported missing from his Humboldt home and may be with at least two other people.

Investigators believe he may be in Illinois.

Xavier is a white male, 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Xavier’s location is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322.