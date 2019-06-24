Funeral Services for Lekesha Fa’Shai Hobson, age 45, will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greater St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Hobson died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Hobson will begin Friday morning, June 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Ms. Hobson will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday morning, June 29, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.