Milan man sentenced to 12 years after guilty plea

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Milan man is sentenced to more than 12 years in federal custody after pleading guilty in a case involving a minor.

In March, Kenneth Fongers pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a minor to engage in a sex act.

The charges stem from allegations made in 2017.

Court documents say Fongers was sentenced to serve 12 and a half years in federal custody, in addition to five years of supervised release. He is also required to register as a sex offender.