Mugshots : Madison County : 06/21/19 – 06/24/19

1/29 Traci Patterson Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

2/29 Alonzo Reeves Simple domestic assault

3/29 Amanda Wilson Violation of community corrections

4/29 Amber Wilson Failure to appear



5/29 Anita Perry Aggravated assault

6/29 Benjamin Womble DUI

7/29 Calvin Hammond Public intoxication

8/29 Christopher Dabbs Failure to appear



9/29 Clarence Sanders Theft under $999

10/29 Danny Sweat Failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/29 Dominique Williams Aggravated assault

12/29 Exilon Wilkes Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/29 Gabriel Ward Aggravated assault

14/29 James Parker Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

15/29 James Sheppard Violation of order of protection

16/29 Jarvis Bryant Convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft over $1,000, schedule VI drug violations



17/29 Jason Brown Vandalism, public intoxication

18/29 Joshua Kirk False reports, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/29 Keosha Rainer Custodial interference

20/29 Michael Muser Leaving the scene of accident



21/29 Michael Watson Violation of probation

22/29 Rodrika Rhodes Violation of probation

23/29 Ronnie Dorris Aggravated domestic assault

24/29 Shaqwantons Fuller Violation of order of protection



25/29 Stevie Harper Violation of community corrections

26/29 Tiffany Joyce Violation of community corrections

27/29 Tim Justus Violation of probation

28/29 William Poplar DUI, violation of implied consent law



29/29 Willie Mull Violation of probation



























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/21/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/24/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.