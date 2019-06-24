Mugshots : Madison County : 06/21/19 – 06/24/19 June 24, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/29Traci Patterson Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Alonzo Reeves Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Amanda Wilson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Amber Wilson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Anita Perry Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Benjamin Womble DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Calvin Hammond Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Christopher Dabbs Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29Clarence Sanders Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Danny Sweat Failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Dominique Williams Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Exilon Wilkes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Gabriel Ward Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29James Parker Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29James Sheppard Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Jarvis Bryant Convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft over $1,000, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Jason Brown Vandalism, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Joshua Kirk False reports, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Keosha Rainer Custodial interference Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Michael Muser Leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Michael Watson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Rodrika Rhodes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Ronnie Dorris Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Shaqwantons Fuller Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Stevie Harper Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Tiffany Joyce Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Tim Justus Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29William Poplar DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Willie Mull Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/21/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/24/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest