Scattered Showers And Storms Diminish Through Noon

Weather Update: Monday, June 24 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Scattered showers and storms continue this morning. They are part of a mid-level wave that has been pivoting NNE through the Mid-South this morning. The main effect so far has been with steady to at times very heavy rain. There have also been a few embedded thunderstorms with prolific lightning at times as well, specifically between Hardemann, McNairy and northern Hardin counties. As the morning progresses, the main wave will continue lifting north, with drier air filtering in behind the wave which will gradually diminish intensity and areal coverage of showers. but I do expect at least light rain to continue for most through most of the morning hours.

This Afternoon:

Mainly cloudy for the most part for West Tennessee, but some filtered sunshine will allow temps to climb through the 70s to around 80°F for the high temperature later on. The cold front will arrive, but from the looks of it. it may be a bit moisture starved, nevertheless its probably worth keeping a 20-30 % POP through this afternoon.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv