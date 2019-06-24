Smoke sensor recall information

Honeywell has announced a recall for its Intelligent photoelectric smoke sensor, usually sold with fire alarm systems.

The sensor can reportedly malfunction and cause the fire alarm system to fail to alert occupants of a fire.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these sensors, contact Gamewell-FCI to receive a free replacement.

You can contact Gamewell-FCI at 800-633-1311 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.gamewell-fci.com and click on “Safety Bulletin,” or contact Notifier at 800-289-3473 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at hwll.co/CPSCsafetyFSP-951-IV.