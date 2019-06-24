Young Jackson boys selling lemonade go viral

JACKSON, Tenn.-Local brothers are learning about entrepreneurship at a young age one lemonade at a time.

This viral picture of Quantravious Woods selling lemonade on Airways and McCrorry in West Jackson has already received more than 3,200 shares on Facebook.

The post says Woods along with his 13-year-old brother, Sonovian Brown, have been selling lemonade everyday since last Friday.

They are also selling muffins, pies, honey buns, and chips.

“Because I just been bored in the house and it’s something that I could do. I just came out here to do lemonade stand. Can you all stop by and support me from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.?” says Brown.

Brown says he plans to use the money he has made so far to attend a church trip Tuesday.

His future plans are to be a doctor.