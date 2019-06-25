Future plans discussed at JMCSS Education Vision Committee Meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. –Kicking off the Education Vision Meeting, members talked about renovations and roof repairs at East Elementary Montessori School as well as other projects.

“Parkview Learning Center, the stadiums at North Side and South Side, and the Whitehall School that is being converted to the Lincoln Elementary School,” said Chief Operating Officer Ray Washington.

Next on the agenda, Washington talked about the results of academic progress and improving numbers of certifications in schools.

“Some of our growth through the AIMS web testing that we do, three times a year have indicated that our skills in Math and English are growing,” said Washington.

Then came discussion of land options in the northwest part of the county to build a K-8 school.

“We have one on Ashport Road, and one on Passmore Lane, and at some point in the near future, the board will be making a decision on which one we will pursue to build a K-8 school,” said Washington.

But as far as when these new buildings will be built, Washington said, “there is no new update as far as new buildings, we are just in the process of getting to that point.”

Washington will be officially sworn in as interim superintendent of the Jackson-Madison County School System, July 1.