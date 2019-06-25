Health Department hosting HIV Testing Day

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will join the Centers for Disease Control in observing June 27 as National HIV Testing Day.

The health department will participate in a National HIV Testing Day event, sponsored by the West Tennessee Consortium and Community Planning Group, in Jackson on Thursday.

HIV testing will be done from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church at 173 Roosevelt Parkway.

Free screening is also available at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

For more information, contact the West Tennessee Consortium and Community Planning Group at (731) 426-1324.