James Thomas “Tom” Allen, age 83, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of the late Juanita Frances Bell Allen, departed this life Monday morning, June 24, 2019 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville.

Funeral Services for Mr. Allen will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Parlow, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery at Oakland. A visitation for Mr. Allen will be from 11 A.M. until 2 P.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Tom was born July 6, 1935 in Moscow, Tennessee, the son of the late Herbert Daucey Allen and O’dera Allen. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and was married July 29, 1955 to the former Juanita Frances Bell. Mrs. Allen preceded him in death on March 30, 2017. He was a former resident of Memphis for ten years, Collierville for ten years and many years in Moscow. Tom was employed with the City of Memphis for 25 years before his retirement in 1984, retiring as a public works supervisor. He was a member of Kirk Christian Church in the Kirk Community of Fayette County and attended Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow. He was a member of the Collierville Masonic Lodge #152 and enjoyed buying and reselling old tractors.

Mr. Allen is survived by his daughter, Teresa McConkey (Barry McConkey) of Madisonville, TN; his son, Barney T. Allen (Leslie L. Allen) of Gallatin, TN; four brothers, Joe Allen of Moscow, TN, Herbert Allen of Moscow, TN, Jake Allen of Moscow, TN, Richard Allen of Moscow, TN; five grandchildren, Molley Neace (Casey Neace) of Florence, KY, Amanda Hoagland (Jake Hoagland) of Greenback, TN, Mallory L. Allen of Gallatin, TN, Tommy Pierce (Whitney Pierce) of Roanoke, VA, Britton T. Allen (Alexis Allen) of Gallatin, TN; and eight great-grandchildren, Caden Hoagland, Olivia Pierce, Will Hoagland, Katie Pierce, Adalynn Allen, Hunter Neace, Cason Neace and Silas James Hoagland.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Peg McClure, Laura Mae Tice; and two brothers, Charlie Edward Allen and Stanley Allen.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Barney Allen, Britton Allen, Tommy Pierce, Mike McClure, William Allen and Jonathan Allen.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, 1520 W. Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN 38017.

