LED replacement bulbs recall

One item is sparking a recall that could leave you in the dark.

These LED Replacement Bulbs from QTOP USA are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

The bulbs can reportedly overheat due to an electrical malfunction.

There have been five incidents of smoking and fire from the LED bulbs so far, but no injuries have been reported.

If you have these bulbs, stop using them and contact QTOP to receive a full refund.