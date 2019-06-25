LED replacement bulbs recall
One item is sparking a recall that could leave you in the dark.
These LED Replacement Bulbs from QTOP USA are being recalled due to a fire hazard.
The bulbs can reportedly overheat due to an electrical malfunction.
There have been five incidents of smoking and fire from the LED bulbs so far, but no injuries have been reported.
If you have these bulbs, stop using them and contact QTOP to receive a full refund.
To contact QTOP USA, call 800-859-0889 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.qtoplighting.com and click on the “Contact Us” tab for more information or email at info@qtoplighting.com.